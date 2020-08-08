शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur Weather Report heavy rain will soon after two days weather update

Gorakhpur Weather: अगले हफ्ते फिर गोरखपुर में मेहरबान रहेगा मौसम, उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलेगी राहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 02:30 PM IST
gorakhpur lockdown
1 of 5
gorakhpur lockdown - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में पिछले कुछ दिनों की उमस भरी गर्मी से इस सप्ताह राहत की उम्मीद है, क्योंकि मौसम मेहरबान हो सकता है। रविवार के बाद लगातार दो-तीन दिनों बारिश की संभावना है।

 
weather update weather update today weather update today in hindi weather forecast update today

gorakhpur lockdown
गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
मोहिनी तुली घर संभालने के साथ गार्डेनिंग का शौक भी करती हैं पूरा।
MP College
gorakhpur news
बाईं तरफ आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद, दाईं तस्वीर में पीड़िता के पिता से मिले केजरीवाल
पुलिस फोर्स तैनात
पुलिस गश्त की पोल खोलती हैं ये तस्वीरें
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
अभिनेता सोनू सूद
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter
सीआरपीएफ जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
हुक्का बार में अश्लीलता
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
vikas dubey
lucknow murder and suicide
Lucknow murder-suicide case
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Lucknow murder-suicide case
एसपी विनय तिवारी
gorakhpur lockdown
gorakhpur lockdown - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
