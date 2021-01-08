शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Weather News update weather clear after sunshine photos

चिलचिलाती धूप में बिना स्वेटर घूम रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें सड़क से लेकर पार्क तक बढ़ी रौनक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 03:53 PM IST
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेते लोग।
1 of 5
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जनवरी के महीने में मकर संक्रांति के पहले सामान्य तौर पर इतनी ठंड होती है कि लोग स्वेटर-मफलर दस्ताना लपेटे रहते हैं। साथ ही ठंड से बचाव के लिए अन्य सारे जुगत लगाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार मौसम कुछ बदला हुआ सा है। सड़क से लेकर पार्क एवं दफ्तरों में भी लोग बिना स्वेटर के नजर आ रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur weather news sunshine photos sunset sunshine beauty gorakhpur weather weather forecast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर कालेसर सड़क।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुदंरता

8 जनवरी 2021

सूर्य ग्रहण 2021।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कब लगेगा साल का पहला ग्रहण, क्या बरतनी होगी सावधानी?

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
uttarakhand news : during train trail run in haridwar four youth crushed, died
Dehradun

Haridwar News: चार युवकों के खून से लाल हुआ ट्रैक, गुस्साए लोग शुक्रवार की सुबह रेलवे फाटक पर धरने पर बैठे

8 जनवरी 2021

Coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news today: corona vaccine dry run today in uttarakhand watch photos
Dehradun

Corona Vaccine Dry Run in Uttarakhand : हर जिले के दस केंद्रों में कैसे किया गया टिकाकरण का अभ्यास, तस्वीरों में देखें

8 जनवरी 2021

जानें मकरसंक्रांति के दिन विशेष तौर पर क्यों किए जाते हैं यह उपाय ?
Astrology

जानें मकरसंक्रांति के दिन विशेष तौर पर क्यों किए जाते हैं यह उपाय ?
kisan tractor rally in uttarakhand news : former cm harish rawat and pritam singh joins kisan tractor rally
Dehradun

Kisan Andolan : उत्तराखंड में किसानों ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत भी हुए सवार, तस्वीरें

8 जनवरी 2021

चित्रकूट में बंदूक से गुब्बारों पर निशाना लगाते अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: अखिलेश ने चित्रकूट में किए राम-लखन के दर्शन, फुटपाथ की दुकान से खरीदे खिलौने फिर चलाई बंदूक

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेते लोग।
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धूप खिलने के बाद बिना स्वेटर सड़क पर घूमते लोग।
धूप खिलने के बाद बिना स्वेटर सड़क पर घूमते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल में बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा।
रामगढ़ताल में बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X