चिलचिलाती धूप में बिना स्वेटर घूम रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें सड़क से लेकर पार्क तक बढ़ी रौनक

{"_id":"5ff82e6370484332fb01bc32","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-weather-clear-after-sunshine-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u091a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धूप खिलने के बाद बिना स्वेटर सड़क पर घूमते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल में बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।