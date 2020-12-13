शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur Weather news next week cold will cause havoc with Dense fog in gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: अगले सप्ताह से ठंड ढाएगी कहर, कोल्ड-डे के लिए हो जाइए तैयार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 05:29 PM IST
gorakhpur cold weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दो-तीन दिन से तापमान में आई कमी और कोहरा अगले सप्ताह से और ज्यादा हो सकता है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार 20 दिसंबर के बाद न सिर्फ शीत लहर चलेगी बल्कि लगातार कई दिन कोल्ड डे भी होगा। जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ों पर बारिश और बर्फबारी शुरू हो गई है। इसका असर जल्द ही मैदान में भी दिखना शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे शीतलहर के अलावा कोल्ड डे की भी संभावना बन रही है।
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh dense fog cold increases of gorakhpur up gorakhpur up weather news cold in gorakhpur latest weather update gorakhpur news weather forecast heavy cold in gorakhpur

