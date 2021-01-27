विज्ञापन
Gorakhpur Weather: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा शहर, बर्फीली हवाओं से कांप रहे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 10:17 AM IST
Gorakhpur cold weather
Gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में बुधवार की सुबह घने कोहरे और कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ हुई। रुक-रुक कर पुरवा सर्द हवा चलने के कारण गलन और बढ़ गई है। सुबह होने के बावजूद सड़कों पर गाड़ियों की लाइट जलाकर लोग चलने को मजबूर रहे।
city & states gorakhpur weather today weather news in hindi gorakhpur weather today up weather today gorakhpur news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

