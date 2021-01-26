विज्ञापन
बुढ़वा मंगल: बाबा गोरखनाथ को खिचड़ी चढ़ाने का सिलसिला जारी, दिनभर लगी रही श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 03:02 PM IST
Gorakhnath
1 of 5
Gorakhnath - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
खिचड़ी चढ़ाने की आनुष्ठानिक प्रक्रिया संपन्न करने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने मंदिर परिसर में मकर संक्रांति से लगे खिचड़ी मेले का लुत्फ उठाया। खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में सुबह चार बजे मंदिर के कपाट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए गए।




 
Gorakhnath
Gorakhnath - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhnath
Gorakhnath
Gorakhnath
Gorakhnath
X