Gorakhpur weather changed after Strong sunshine and heat wave see latest weather photo update

गोरखपुर में चढ़ा गर्मी का पारा, तेज धूप में छाता लेकर निकले डीएम और एसएसपी, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 03:15 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 5
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सोमवार को उमस और तेज धूप बढी तो डीएम के विजयेंद्र पांडियन और एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को सड़क पर निकलने के लिए छाता का सहारा लेना पड़ा।
gorakhpur weather update hot weather summer weather in gorakhpur gorakhpur latest update gorakhpur temperature today temperature

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
