Gorakhpur Terracotta will not taking a certificate from Bureau of Indian Standards

अब खुद ही अपनी पहचान होगा गोरखपुर का 'टेराकोटा', नहीं लेना होगा भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो से सर्टिफिकेट

राजीव रंजन, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 03:47 PM IST
गोरखपुर टेराकोटा।
गोरखपुर टेराकोटा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भौगोलिक संकेतक (जीआई टैग) हासिल कर चुके गोरखपुर के टेराकोटा उत्पादों के लिए अब भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो से गुणवत्ता संबंधी प्रमाणपत्र नहीं लेना होगा। वाणिज्य और उद्योग मंत्रालय के उद्योग संवर्धन और आंतरिक व्यापार विभाग (डीपीआईआईटी) ने यह छूट प्रदान की है।
