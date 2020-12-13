शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर यहां तैयारियां जोरों पर, पोर्टल पर अपलोड होगा इन खास लोगों का डाटा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 11:53 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर। - फोटो : pixabay
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तैयारियां जोरों पर है। पहले चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर और हेल्थ वर्कर के डाटा को कोविन पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा रहा है। करीब 25 हजार लोगों के डाटा पोर्टल पर अपलोड होने हैं। इसके बाद से बुजुर्गों के डाटा अपलोड किए जाएंगे। डाटा इकट्ठा करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग आशा, एएनएम सहित अन्य स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं को लगाने की तैयारी में जुट गया है।
