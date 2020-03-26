शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur LockDown: रोक के बावजूद भी सड़क पर उमड़ी भीड़, लापरवाह हुए लोग, तस्वीरों में देखे शहर का हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 08:57 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 7
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन के दौरान सुबह के साढ़े नौ बजे तक लोगों को जरूरी सामान खरीदने के लिए दी गई छूट को समाप्त कर दिया गया है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी लोग भारी संख्या में सड़क पर आ गए है। सुबह से महेवा मंडी में दुकानों में भारी भीड़ दिखाई दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज- शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी/राजेश कुमार, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gorakhpur lockdown gorakhpur news गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन gorakhpur latest news

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
