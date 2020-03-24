शहर चुनें



Gorakhpur Lockdown: सामान खरीदने के लिए सड़कों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सिर्फ साढ़े नौ बजे तक ही खुली रहेंगी दुकानें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 09:12 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 10
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को लखनऊ, गोरखपुर, कानपुर समेत 16 जिलों को लॉकडाउन कर दिया है। वहीं गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन के दूसरे दिन सुबह से ही सभी दुकानों में भारी भीड़ दिखाई दी। बता दें कि ये दुकानें सिर्फ साढ़े नौ बजे तक ही खुली रहेंगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
gorakhpur lockdown lockdown second day update gorakhpur photos latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.






