विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन हुआ बेअसर, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 10:38 AM IST
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को लखनऊ, गोरखपुर, कानपुर समेत 16 जिलों को लॉकडाउन कर दिया है। इसे बावजूद गोरखपुर में इस लॉकडाउन का कोई खास असर नहीं दिख रहा है। यहां साढ़े नौ बजे के बाद भी पूरा बाजार व अधिकतर दुकानें खुली मिलीं। वहीं जनता भी बिना किसी बात की परवाह किए हुए सड़क पर जुट गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
