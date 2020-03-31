LockDown: गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्रियों का नहीं थम रहा है कारवां, ऐसे हो रही है सबकी जांच, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e82cebd8ebc3e76b14a40b0","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-31-march-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LockDown: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला