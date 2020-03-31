शहर चुनें

LockDown: गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्रियों का नहीं थम रहा है कारवां, ऐसे हो रही है सबकी जांच, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 10:43 AM IST
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लॉकडाउन के दौरान दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद सहित पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में फंसे हुए लोग बसों और ट्रकों से मंगलवार को भी गोरखपुर पहुंचे। बाहर से आ रहे लोगों की जांच कर उन्हें क्वारंटाइन सेंटर में रहने की सलाह दी जा रही है। इन लोगों को अपने-अपने घरों तक जाने के लिए कोई यातायात सुविधा नहीं मिली तो नौसड़ चौराहे से लोग पैदल ही रवाना हो गए। इस दौरान सामाजिक दूरी का फैसला तार-तार होते हुए दिखाई पड़ा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज- राजेश कुमार, आनंद चौधरी अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर
gorakhpur lockdown social distance gorakhpur lockdown news railway bus station gorakhpur curfew 30 march latest news in hindi gorakhpur news corona virus news

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
