डीडीयू में कार्यसमिति की बैठक, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए डीएम ने किया मंथन, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 01:33 PM IST
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीनदयाल उपाध्याय गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक भवन पर कार्यसमिति की बैठक विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रोफेसर विजय कृष्ण सिंह की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। बैठक में सभी प्रतिभागियों ने सेटनेलाइजर से हाथ साफ करने के बाद ही कार्यसमिति की बैठक में सम्मिलित हो सके। वहीं कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए जागरूक करने के लिए नगर निगम और पंचायतीराज विभाग के अफसरों के साथ डीएम ने किया मंथन किया।

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर को दिया यूपी का तीसरा चिड़ियाघर, तस्वीरों में देखें जल्द होगा लोकार्पण

20 मार्च 2020

corona virus Himachal Pradesh ban on entry of vehicles coming from other parts of India
Chamba

कोरोना वायरस: हिमाचल में पुलिस ने वापस भेजे पर्यटक, बाहरी वाहनों को नो एंट्री

20 मार्च 2020

बाजारों में मची अफरा-तफरी
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरसः अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म, खाने पीने की चीजें जमा करने में जुटे लोग

20 मार्च 2020

फांसी के वक्त तिहाड़ जेल के बाहर का माहौल
Delhi NCR

5:30 बजते ही निर्भया जिंदाबाद के नारे से गूंज उठा तिहाड़, खुशी से नम हुईं आंखें

20 मार्च 2020

जिला कारागार मेरठ
Meerut

कोरोना! डीआईजी ने दिए सख्त निर्देश, अब जेल में बंदियों से एक मीटर दूर से होगी मुलाकात

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: जानिए क्या हुआ जब फांसी से चंद मिनट पहले दोषियों से पूछी गई अंतिम इच्छा

20 मार्च 2020

विपुल कंडवाल
Dehradun

Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदों की फांसी के बाद भावुक हुए निर्भया का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर, कही ये बात...

20 मार्च 2020

निर्भया केस: जगन्नाथपुर गांव।
Basti

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी के बाद इस गांव में पसरा मातम, पढ़ें क्या है मामला

20 मार्च 2020

श्याम नगर में मास्क बनाती महिला
Meerut

मेरठ में सुरक्षा हुई तार- तार, घरों में शुरू हुआ मास्क कारोबार, कमा रहे मोटा मुनाफा

20 मार्च 2020

शिवखोड़ी धाम
Jammu

कोरोना वायरसः श्री माता वैष्णो देवी धाम के बाद शिवखोड़ी में लगी पाबंदी, पसरा सन्नाटा

20 मार्च 2020

गौरैया
Meerut

विश्व गौरैया दिवस: किताबों- कहानियों में याद बनकर न रह जाए गौरैया, देखें- ये खास तस्वीरें

20 मार्च 2020

प्रियाकान्तजू मंदिर
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: वृंदावन के मंदिर में सैनिटाइजर से हाथ धुलवाकर प्रवेश

20 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट- दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़
Agra

कोरोना की दहशत के बीच आगरा में फैली अफवाह, दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ पड़ी भीड़

20 मार्च 2020

कॉपी पर लिखा फिल्मी गाना
Agra

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: कॉपी देख परीक्षक हैरान, उत्तर की जगह लिखा ‘मैं तेरे इश्क में मर न जाऊं कहीं...’

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case ram singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः कौन था मुख्य दोषी राम सिंह, अदालत के फैसले से पहले ही दे दी थी जान

20 मार्च 2020

इसी बस में निर्भया के साथ हुई थी हैवानियत
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: इस बस में दरिंदों ने की थी हैवानियत की हदें पार, खून के धब्बे और बाल बने थे सबूत, आज ऐसा है हाल

20 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

कोरोना वायरस: जिम बंद हैं तो नहीं करें चिंता, घर बैठे करें ये एक्सरसाइज 

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: जानें कौन थे वो चारों दोषी जो फांसी के फंदे पर झूले, एक तो था फिटनेस ट्रेनर

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

वो अंतिम 11 दिन, जब फोटोग्राफर को देख भड़क गई थीं मां, निर्भया ने इशारों में कहा था-आने दो

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर ने बयां की थी दर्दनाक दास्तां, 'फटे कपड़े हटाकर देखा तो दिल दहल गया'

20 मार्च 2020

सीमा कुशवाहा
Delhi NCR

जानिए निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी दिलवाने वाली महिला वकील की कहानी, पहले केस में ही जीता दिल

20 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Gorakhpur

Covid-19: कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए आज ही उठाएं ये 10 कदम

20 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जागरूकता पम्पलेट देते एसपी ट्रैफिक व अन्य।
जागरूकता पम्पलेट देते एसपी ट्रैफिक व अन्य। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
