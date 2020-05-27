शहर चुनें

gorakhpur all shop open latest photos lockdown 4.0 guideline, 27 may latest news

दो महीने बाद खुलीं दुकानें तो लौटी शहर की रौनक, सड़कों पर उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 01:07 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दो महीने बाद बुधवार को जिले के बाजारों में फिर पुरानी रौनक लौट आई। मॉल-शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स, होटल-रेस्टोरेंट और सैलून को छोड़कर सभी दुकानें खुलीं तो सड़कों पर भीड़ उमड़ने लगी। दुकानदोरों में इस बात की खुशी है कि अब किसी भी दुकान के लिए पास की भी जरूरत नहीं है। हालांकि पहले की ही तरह सभी दुकानें रोस्टर के मुताबिक ही खुल रही हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें शहर की हलचल तस्वीरें....
gorakhpur shop open lockdown 4.0 guideline open shop corona in gorakhpur gorakhpur news in hindi latest gorakhpur news in hindi

