Fifteen special train reached Gorakhpur with migrant workers

Lockdown 4.0: बाहरियों ने बढ़ाई गोरखपुर मंडल चिंता, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे टूट रहा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 03:14 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विभिन्न प्रांतों में फंसे 17940 अप्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर रविवार की दोपहर से रात 10 बजे तक 15 श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनें रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची। ट्रेनों को तीन प्लेटफार्म एक, दो व नौ पर लिया गया। अहमदाबाद, राजकोट, मुंबई, दिल्ली, बांद्रा, सूरत, मेहसाना, पुणे और झांसी से आए सभी श्रमिकों और उनके घरवालों को थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद बसों से गंतव्य के लिए रवाना किया गया। जांच के दौरान सभी यात्री सामान्य मिले।
migrant laborer gorakhpur railway station gorakhpur news shramik special train train ticket ralway open

gorakhpur news
