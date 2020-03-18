शहर चुनें

नोट गिनते वक्त उंगली जीभ पर लगाना हो सकता घातक, जा सकती है जान

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, महराजगंज।, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 07:38 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
1 of 5
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इन दिनों हर तरफ कोरोना वायरस से लोग डरे हुए हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सावधानियां बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है। कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर बार-बार हाथ धोने, सेनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करने, खांसते, छीकते समय एक मीटर की दूरी बनाए रखें। भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर मास्क लगाने आदि सुझाव दिए जा रहे हैं।
corona virus india coronavirus symptoms coronavirus news corona challenge corona india

