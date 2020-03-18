नोट गिनते वक्त उंगली जीभ पर लगाना हो सकता घातक, जा सकती है जान

{"_id":"5e722a928ebc3e78ae1fea8e","slug":"do-not-use-finger-tongue-while-counting-rupees-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092d \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e722a928ebc3e78ae1fea8e","slug":"do-not-use-finger-tongue-while-counting-rupees-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092d \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना से सतर्कता बरतते लोग।
- फोटो : पीटीआई