घर, सड़क, दफ्तर और मॉल में भी सता रहा है कोरोना का डर, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5e72ebc48ebc3e72c16a8751","slug":"coronavirus-alert-update-mall-closed-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
AD Mall gorakhpur
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के भय के कारण ओरियन मॉल के बाहर लगे स्टॉल पर नहीं दिखे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur Railway station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला