coronavirus alert update Mall closed in gorakhpur

घर, सड़क, दफ्तर और मॉल में भी सता रहा है कोरोना का डर, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 10:24 AM IST
शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा
1 of 5
शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार की सुबह सूरज उगने के अगले चार घंटे भले ही दूसरे दिनों की तरह सामान्य रहे, लेकिन दस बजे से लेकर देर रात तक सड़क से लेकर दफ्तर, बाजार और मॉल हर जगह की सूरत बदली-बदली नजर आई। घर के किचन से लेकर कोर्ट-कचहरी और पान की दुकानों तक हर जगह सिर्फ चेहरे भले अलग-अलग दिखे, लेकिन सभी की जुबां पर कोरोना वायरस से फैल रही बीमारी कोविड-19 की चर्चा होती रही। यह सिलसिला गुरूवार को भी शुरू हो गया है।
coronavirus alert update coronavirus alert news mall closed gorakhpur city mall gorakhpur

शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा
शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
AD Mall gorakhpur
AD Mall gorakhpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना के भय के कारण ओरियन मॉल के बाहर लगे स्टॉल पर नहीं दिखे लोग।
कोरोना के भय के कारण ओरियन मॉल के बाहर लगे स्टॉल पर नहीं दिखे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
