पुत्रदा एकादशी व्रत रखने पर मिलता है संतान का सुख, जानिए कैसे बरसती है भगवान विष्णु की कृपा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 02:33 AM IST
पुत्रदा एकादशी 2021
पुत्रदा एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पुत्रदा एकादशी का पर्व रविवार को मनाया जाएगा। ऐसी मान्यता है कि जो भी नि:संतान दंपत्ती विधि-विधान से पुत्रदा एकादशी व्रत कर भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करता है उसे संतान का सुख मिल जाता है।

 
