शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Deoria Bypolls 2020 news update and latest Photos

देवरिया उपचुनाव में मतगणना जारी, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा माहौल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, देवरिया।, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 09:52 AM IST
देवरिया उपचुनाव।
1 of 5
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया सदर विधानसभा के उप चुनाव में सभी जीत के दावे कर रहे हैं। खासकर भाजपा एवं सपा खेमे में गहमागहमी है। फिलहाल भाजपा सबसे आगे चल रही है। ऐसे में हम आपको मतगणना स्थल के माहौल की तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur deoria uttar pradesh deoria bypolls 2020 देवरिया उपचुनाव के प्रत्याशी up bypoll result 2020 up by election results up by election result 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीसीटीवी फुटेज हुआ था वायरल।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन में काम छूटा तो करने लगे चेन स्नैचर, एक गलती से हुआ पर्दाफाश

10 नवंबर 2020

दिलीप मिश्र का पुराना घर दाएं और नया घर बाएं।
Gorakhpur

मन को छू गई बेबसी तो खुद की रकम से बनवा दिया गरीब का घर, परिवार बोला- 'फरिश्ता है ये शख्स'

10 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
kanchan murder case
Bareilly

कंचन हत्याकांड: पति ने पुलिस को बताया खौफनाक सच, हत्या के बाद भी किया था ये घिनौना काम

10 नवंबर 2020

BCG Corona Vaccine
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर माना जा रहा यह टीका, जानिए किस मिलेगा सबसे पहले लाभ

10 नवंबर 2020

यदि आप चाहते है घर में धन की वर्षा, तो दिवाली के दिन जरूर करें यह पूजन!
DIWALI SPECIAL

यदि आप चाहते है घर में धन की वर्षा, तो दिवाली के दिन जरूर करें यह पूजन!
kanchan murder case
Bareilly

कंचन हत्याकांड: आरोपी सुनील का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मेरे साथ लिव इन में रह रही थी कंचन, उसने मुझे...

10 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गुमड़ गांव में नौ लोगों की मौत।
Chandigarh

नौ लोगों की मौत से इस गांव में मातम, 17 अस्पताल में भर्ती, गमगीन हुई ग्रामीणों की दिवाली

10 नवंबर 2020

सिपाही की अंतिम विदाई में पुलिस अफसर और बेसुध पत्नी को सहारा देतीं पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

सिपाही हत्याकांडः दो साल पहले लगी नौकरी, एक साल पहले हुई शादी, खनन करने वालों ने उजाड़ दी दुनिया

10 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ
Agra

गोद में मासूम और हाथों में फरियादी का प्रार्थना पत्र, पूनम ऐसे निभा रहीं मां की ममता के साथ खाकी का फर्ज

10 नवंबर 2020

सिपाही सोनू चौधरी हत्याकांड
Agra

सिपाही हत्याकांड: दो आईपीएस के साथ पांच टीमें जुटीं, फिर भी पुलिस खाली हाथ, आरोपी बेसुराग

10 नवंबर 2020

यदि आप चाहते है घर में धन की वर्षा, तो दिवाली के दिन जरूर करें यह पूजन!
DIWALI SPECIAL

यदि आप चाहते है घर में धन की वर्षा, तो दिवाली के दिन जरूर करें यह पूजन!
prayagraj news : बेली गांव में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े अधिवक्ता और उसके परिवार को सकुशल नीचे उतारा गया।
Prayagraj

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी पर अफसरों के फूले हाथ-पांव, समझाने के दौरान ही उग्र हुआ अधिवक्ता

9 नवंबर 2020

prayagraj news : बेली गांव में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े अधिवक्ता और उसके परिवार को सकुशल नीचे उतारा गया।
Prayagraj

57 घंटे बाद शुरू हुआ असर, 61वें घंटे में रंग लाई अफसरों की मेहनत, पानी की टंकी से उतारा गया परिवार (देखें तस्वीरें)

9 नवंबर 2020

Dhanteras 2020: Shopping Two Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timing
Dehradun

Dhanteras 2020: इस समय दीपदान करना होगा फलदायी, ये हैं खरीदारी के दो शुभ मुहूर्त...

9 नवंबर 2020

लाइट एंड साउंड शो का प्रसारण।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: सारनाथ में लाइट एंड साउंड शो हुआ शुरू, पहले दिन 100 दर्शकों ने उठाया लुफ्त

9 नवंबर 2020

Diwali 2020 Latest News: Special Yog on Diwali, Laxmi Puja Shubh muhurat and Timing
Dehradun

Diwali 2020: खास योग में एक ही दिन मनेगी छोटी और बड़ी दिवाली, ये है लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त... 

9 नवंबर 2020

prayagraj news : तीसरे दिन साठ घंटे के बाद पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े अधिवक्ता को सकुशल नीचे उतारा गया।
Prayagraj

60 घंटे बाद परिवार समेत नीचे उतरा टंकी पर चढ़ा अधिवक्ता, एसडीएम की सुपुर्दगी में हरदोई के लिए किया गया रवाना

9 नवंबर 2020

प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

एनसीआर के 50 हजार वर्ग किमी क्षेत्र में छाई प्रदूषण की घनी चादर, ज्यादातर शहरों की हवा गंभीर स्तर तक प्रदूषित 

9 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand 21st Foundation Day 2020: Soldiers and Dog Squad Shocking Stunt during Police Parade
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड स्थापना दिवस: जवानों ने दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब, 'दुश्मनों' को पकड़ने में लूसी भी कम नहीं, तस्वीरें...

9 नवंबर 2020

लुधियाना में पकड़े गए तस्कर और उनसे बरामद लग्जरी कारें।
Chandigarh

ऐसी तस्करी, जो न सुनी होगी न देखी होगी, ऑडी-जगुआर में ले जाता था हेरोइन, गनर भी रहता था साथ

9 नवंबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

दीपोत्सव के उल्लास में झूमने को तैयार बाजार, दीपावली के लिए खास कलेक्शन, कारोबारी बोले...

9 नवंबर 2020

कालका-शिमला रेल ट्रैक।
Chandigarh

117 साल का हुआ कालका-शिमला रेलमार्ग, दर्जनों फिल्मों में दिखी झलक, तस्वीरों में आप भी देखें

9 नवंबर 2020

नौनिहालों की तकदीर लिख रहे गांव के तीन किशोर।
Deoria

तीन किशोरों ने मिलकर अपनी 'पॉकेट मनी' से बनाई ऐसी पाठशाला, बिना शिक्षक के ही हो रही पढ़ाई

9 नवंबर 2020

देवरिया उपचुनाव।
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया उपचुनाव।
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया उपचुनाव।
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया उपचुनाव।
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया उपचुनाव।
देवरिया उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X