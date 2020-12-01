तस्वीरें: सीआरपीएफ जवान का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा घर, नम आंखों के साथ दी गई अंतिम विदाई

{"_id":"5fc5ed618ebc3e9b7a5c0b1c","slug":"crpf-shaheed-jawan-ramshabad-funeral-people-gathered-to-give-last-farewell-to-soldier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0935 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद जवान की अंतिम विदाई के लिए पहुंचे लोग।(इनसेट में शहीद की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद जवान की अंतिम विदाई के लिए पहुंचे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते- बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद जवान की अंतिम विदाई में शामिल जवान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद जवान की अंतिम विदाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।