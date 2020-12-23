शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Year ender crime story of brutal murder in gorakhpur 2020

पढ़िए साल 2020 की वो पांच बड़ी घटनाएं, जिसने हिलाकर रख दिया पूरा शहर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 04:34 PM IST
गोरखपुर की पांच घटनाएं।
1 of 6
गोरखपुर की पांच घटनाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आज हम आपको उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में 2020 में हुई उन पांच घटनाओं के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसके बाद पूरे जिले में खौफ और दहशत का माहौल हो गया था। इन घटनाओं ने कई परिवारों को तबाह कर दिया। कहीं मां-बेटे को बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया तो कहीं मां- बेटी को गोलियों से भून दिया गया। आइए हम आपको एक-एक घटनाओं से अवगत कराते हैं...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime gorakhpur uttar pradesh year ender crime up year ender up year ender crime brutal murder in gorakhpur crime in gorakhpur
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पंजाब के गुरदासपुर में जान देने वाले एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग।
Chandigarh

कर्ज से परेशान एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों ने दे दी जान, वीडियो में बताई मौत की वजह

23 दिसंबर 2020

मृतक प्रीति की फाइल फोटो और आरोपी पति सुनील
Agra

सनसनीखेज प्रीति हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा, दस लाख में शार्प शूटरों को दी थी पत्नी की सुपारी

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
mercedes

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Year Ender 2020 : Son in Law Done Heinous crime with wife family and dead body buried in house
Dehradun

Year Ender 2020:...जब हैवान बन गया था दामाद, हत्या कर घर में ही दफना दिए थे सास-ससुर और सालियों के शव 

22 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
Agra

आगरा बैंक डकैती: लुटेरों ने पहले की रिहर्सल...फिर डाला डाका, बोरियों में भरकर ले गए थे रुपये

22 दिसंबर 2020

नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजन, होगी दीर्घायु एवं संतान सुख की प्राप्ति
Puja

नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजन, होगी दीर्घायु एवं संतान सुख की प्राप्ति
Haridwar Sexual Assault And Murder Case: Accused Youth Told All Story of Heinous Crime With Minor Girl
Dehradun

हरिद्वार दुष्कर्म-हत्या केस: घटना स्थल के बाहर बेखौफ होकर घूमते रहे आरोपी, ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम

22 दिसंबर 2020

murder
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: 11 साल की बच्ची की दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या, आंखों में गम और गुस्सा लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, तस्वीरें...

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर की पांच घटनाएं।
गोरखपुर की पांच घटनाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मृतक सईद अहमद। (File)
मृतक सईद अहमद। (File) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल व नुसरत उल्लाह की फाइल फोटो।
घटनास्थल व नुसरत उल्लाह की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल व मृतक कृष्णा और दिवाकर की फाइल फोटो।
घटनास्थल व मृतक कृष्णा और दिवाकर की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल व मृत मां-बेटे की फाइल फोटो।
घटनास्थल व मृत मां-बेटे की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में आरोपी व घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में आरोपी व घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X