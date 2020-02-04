शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case convict pawan gupta meet his parents, deep relation with basti

दादी, बहन से मिलते ही फूट फूट कर रोया निर्भया कांड का दोषी पवन, बस्ती से गहरा है नाता

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, बस्ती, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 06:37 PM IST
निर्भया की मां और दोषी पवन गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
निर्भया की मां और दोषी पवन गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों की एक फरवरी को होने वाली फांसी भले ही अगले आदेश तक टल गई हो, लेकिन उनका डर अभी भी बरकरार है। इन्हीं दोषियों में से एक अभियुक्त पवन गुप्ता बस्ती जिले के जगन्नाथपुर का निवासी है। इससे पहले डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद निर्भया के दोषी पवन से मिलने उसकी दादी, बहन और पिता पहुंचे थे। तीनों को देखकर पवन खुद को रोक नहीं पाया और फूट-फूटकर रोने लगा।
nirbhaya case mukesh supreme court pawan gupta
निर्भया की मां और दोषी पवन गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो
निर्भया की मां और दोषी पवन गुप्ता की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
pawan gupta
pawan gupta - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
