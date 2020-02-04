इस अहम सुराग से रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का खुलासा करीब, रात को चार लोगों को उठाया और...

{"_id":"5e39903f8ebc3ee60e767ff2","slug":"four-people-arrested-inculde-two-property-dealers-in-ranjeet-bachchan-murder-case-will-solve-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e39903f8ebc3ee60e767ff2","slug":"four-people-arrested-inculde-two-property-dealers-in-ranjeet-bachchan-murder-case-will-solve-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e39903f8ebc3ee60e767ff2","slug":"four-people-arrested-inculde-two-property-dealers-in-ranjeet-bachchan-murder-case-will-solve-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
निर्माणाधीन आश्रम पर पुछताछ करती पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e39903f8ebc3ee60e767ff2","slug":"four-people-arrested-inculde-two-property-dealers-in-ranjeet-bachchan-murder-case-will-solve-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
ranjeet bachchan
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e39903f8ebc3ee60e767ff2","slug":"four-people-arrested-inculde-two-property-dealers-in-ranjeet-bachchan-murder-case-will-solve-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
ranjeet bachchan murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला