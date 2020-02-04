शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur

इस अहम सुराग से रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का खुलासा करीब, रात को चार लोगों को उठाया और...

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 09:44 PM IST
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)।
1 of 5
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या के मामले की जांच में जुटी एसटीएफ व पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने शाहपुर इलाके से दो प्रापर्टी डीलर समेत चार लोगों को उठा लिया है। पूछताछ के बाद देर रात पुलिस ने तीन को छोड़ दिया जबकि एक प्रापर्टी डीलर को हिरासत में रखा है। खबर है कि प्रापर्टी डीलर का हुलिया सीसी टीवी कैमरे में कैद कथित हत्यारे से मिलती जुलती है। वह रणजीत के साथ साइकिल यात्रा में भी शामिल था। हालांकि पुलिस अभी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं कर रही है।
ranjeet bachchan ranjeet bachchan murder case four people arrested lucknow murder gorakhpur police kalindi sharma
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)।
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्माणाधीन आश्रम पर पुछताछ करती पुलिस।
निर्माणाधीन आश्रम पर पुछताछ करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ranjeet bachchan
ranjeet bachchan - फोटो : amar ujala
ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

