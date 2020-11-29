Exclusive: मलिन बस्तियों में नहीं है कोरोना की पैठ, यकीन नहीं तो पढ़ लें पूरी खबर

{"_id":"5fc349ff7bf6ef1431336c28","slug":"coronavirus-patient-not-found-in-slums-area-of-gorakhpur-at-health-department-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0920, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u095d \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fc349ff7bf6ef1431336c28","slug":"coronavirus-patient-not-found-in-slums-area-of-gorakhpur-at-health-department-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0920, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u095d \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fc349ff7bf6ef1431336c28","slug":"coronavirus-patient-not-found-in-slums-area-of-gorakhpur-at-health-department-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0920, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u095d \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएमओ डॉ श्रीकांत तिवारी।(file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc349ff7bf6ef1431336c28","slug":"coronavirus-patient-not-found-in-slums-area-of-gorakhpur-at-health-department-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0920, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u095d \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fc349ff7bf6ef1431336c28","slug":"coronavirus-patient-not-found-in-slums-area-of-gorakhpur-at-health-department-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0920, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u095d \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. अमरेश सिंह।(file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।