कोरोना जांच में लापरवाही पर सीएमओ ने लगाई फटकार, 24 घंटे डॉक्टरों की तैनाती का निर्देश

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 06:40 PM IST
indo-nepal border
1 of 5
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोनावायरस को लेकर भारत- नेपाल सीमा सोनौली आव्रजन कार्यालय के निकट स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से लगाए गए कैम्प में डॉक्टरों की तरफ से हो रही जांच में लापरवाही की सूचना पर औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे सीएमओ डॉ. एके श्रीवास्तव ने स्थानीय कर्मचारियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई। साथ ही रतनपुर सीएचसी अधिक्षक डॉ. अमित गौतम को तीन शिफ्ट में कर्मियों को तैनात कर 24 घंटे जांच करने का निर्देश दिया।
indo-nepal border news health camp health department news maharajganj news maharajganj latest news

