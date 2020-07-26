शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM yogi adityanath visits gorakhpur for Two days

सीएम योगी ने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में किया भ्रमण, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे जाना गायों का हालचाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 10:00 AM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
1 of 5
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुखिया और गोरक्षपीठाधिश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ शनिवार देर शाम गोरखपुर पहुंचे। वहीं रविवार सुबह उन्होंने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में भ्रमण किया और गायों को पुड़ी और गुड़ खिलाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 - प्रैक्टिस की कमी से टूट सकता है आपका सरकारी टीचर बनने का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cm yogi adityanath cm yogi news gorakhnath mandir cm yogi in gorakhpur yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कारगिल विजय दिवस
Gorakhpur

#CourageInKargil: आग उगलते तोपखाने से तोड़ी थी पाक सेना की कमर, आज पूरा परिवार कर रहा देश की सेवा

26 जुलाई 2020

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाया गया रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: 'लहू देश के लिए' देने को बढ़े दानवीरों के कदम, कारगिल शहीदों को किया नमन

26 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास के खजांची जय से खौफ खाते थे बिजली अफसर, अब भेजा बिल जमा न कराने पर कनेक्शन काटने का अल्टीमेटम

26 जुलाई 2020

कारगिल विजय दिवस: शहीद रविकरन सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Agra

कारगिल में अंतिम सांस तक लड़े थे शहीद रविकरन, शरीर में लगीं आठ गोलियां, फिर भी ढेर किए 10 घुसपैठिए

26 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कारगिल विजय दिवस
Agra

#CourageInKargil : भारतीय सैनिकों का पराक्रम देख जान बचाकर भागे थे पाकिस्तानी फौजी

26 जुलाई 2020

कारगिल विजय दिवस: शहीद कैप्टन हनीफ उद्दीन की फाइल फोटो
Agra

Kargil War Vijay Diwas: ग्लेशियर की पोस्ट कब्जा कर भारतीय सैनिकों ने मनाई थी ईद, पढ़ें रणबांकुरों की वीरगाथा

26 जुलाई 2020

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
विज्ञापन
kanpur kidnapping case
Kannauj

Kanpur Kidnapping: फिर गूंजा तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव का नाम, रणजीत राय पर भी विनय तिवारी जैसी मेहरबानी

26 जुलाई 2020

देहरादून में शहीद द्वार
Dehradun

Kargil Vijay Diwas: शहीदों की यादों पर जमी उपेक्षा की धूल, कहीं शिलापट गायब तो कहीं निशान तक मिट गए

26 जुलाई 2020

पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर दिनेश कुमार
Kanpur

बिकरू और संजीत कांड एसएसपी को ले डूबा, महज 37 दिन का रहा कार्यकाल, एडीजी बीपी जोगदंड की रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड: इस शख्स को कॉल करके फंस गए अपहरणकर्ता, पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

26 जुलाई 2020

Sanjit kidnapping murder case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड: शव, फिरौती का बैग और मोबाइल बना रहस्य, तीन दिन से तलाश में लगी पुलिस

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

मैं पुलिस के पैर छूता रहा और वो हर बार टालते रहे, अगर बेटे के बदले कोई जान मांगता तो दे देता...

26 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने भाजपा नेता से कहा था-20 लाख दे दो, हाजीजी के पास चले जाना, सब मैनेज करवा देंगे

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड: काश! ये चार दिन की मेहनत पहले कर लेते, आज जिंदा होता वो

26 जुलाई 2020

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाया गया रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन : रक्तदान कर कारगिल शहीदों को किया नमन, जनहित में आप भी बढ़ाएं कदम

26 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: दुकानें बंद, बाजार में खमोशी, सड़कों पर रही चहल-पहल

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड: देखती ही भड़क जातीं थीं एसपी अपर्णा, कहा था-ऐसे केस रोज आते हैं, यही काम नहीं है

26 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण कांड: साहब! पुलिस ने बैग दिया, मैंने 30 लाख रुपये रखे थे...

26 जुलाई 2020

क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना-ऋषभ पंत
Meerut

IPL 2020: मेरठ में बढ़ी खिलाड़ियों की हलचल, सुरेश रैना और ऋषभ पंत ने एसजी से खरीदे बैट

26 जुलाई 2020

बकरा मंडी
Delhi NCR

त्योहार और ठगी का कारोबारः बकरे को खिलाई बेहोशी की गोली... और चकरा गया मालिक

26 जुलाई 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited