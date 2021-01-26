विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी ने की गोरखपुर की बेटी से मुलाकात, माता-पिता से बोले- 'बिटिया पर गर्व करिए'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 02:46 PM IST
माता-पिता के साथ दिव्यांगी त्रिपाठी।
माता-पिता के साथ दिव्यांगी त्रिपाठी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर सीबीएसई से कक्षा 12वीं में जीव विज्ञान संवर्ग देशभर में दूसरा स्थान हासिल करने वाली गोरखपुर की दिव्यांगी त्रिपाठी ने पीएम बॉक्स में बैठकर गणतंत्र परेड को देखा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मन की बात भी की।
