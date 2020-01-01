शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   BJP MP Ravi kishan father dies in varanasi side story

जब रविकिशन से उनके पिता डेयरी का करवाना चाहते थे बिजनेस, मां ने ऐसे की थी मदद

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 12:21 PM IST
BJP MP Ravi kishan father dies in varanasi side story
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नया साल 2020 गोरखपुर के सांसद रविकिशन के लिए दुखद समाचार लेकर आया, 31 दिसंबर 2019 की रात को उनके पिता का वाराणसी में स्वर्गवास हो गया। हम आपको रविकिशन और उनके पिता के बारे में खास बातें बताने जा रहे हैं। पढ़ें रवि किशन के गांव के छोरे से मेगास्टार बनने की कहानी...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
bjp mp ravi kishan ravi kishan father ravi kishan father died रविकिशन भाजपा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद कर दिया
Agra

दुकान में घुसकर नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने लूटा व्यापारी, हलवा खाकर बाजार में फायरिंग कर भागे

1 जनवरी 2020

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat connection with St Edwards School Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

देश के पहले सीडीएस का शिमला के इस स्कूल से है गहरा नाता, बीते वर्ष भी आए थे यहां

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
स्वर्ण मंदिर में हरसिमरत बादल, सुखबीर बादल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: 2020 की पहली सुबह स्वर्ण मंदिर में पति संग हाथ जोड़े, सिर झुकाए दिखीं हरसिमरत बादल

1 जनवरी 2020

गलन भरी ठंड
Lucknow

नए वर्ष की पहली सुबह खिली धूप ने लोगों को दी राहत, एक दिन पहले जमाव बिंदु के करीब था पारा

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नए साल का तोहफा: युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, यूपी में बंपर सरकारी नौकरियां

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का जश्न मनाते लोग
Chandigarh

New Year 2020: चंडीगढ़ में ढोल नगाड़ों की थाप पर मना नए साल का जश्न, तस्वीरों में देखिए

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नेपाल।
Gorakhpur

न्यू ईयर पर भारतीयों को नेपाल में मिल रही है भारी छूट, लग रहा है लोगों का जमावड़ा

1 जनवरी 2020

New Year 2020 Celebration party in dehradun Photos
Dehradun

New Year 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें, देहरादून में मना जश्न, झूमकर किया नए साल को सलाम

1 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
New year 2020 celebration by tourists in shimla in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: नए साल के जश्न में डूबी हिल्सक्वीन, खूब झूमे सैलानी

1 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा
Kanpur

साल के आखिरी दिन यूपी में ठंड ने बरपाया कहर, माइनस जा सकता है पारा, तीन-चार को बारिश के आसार

1 जनवरी 2020

सीएम योगी के साथ मौजूद बाबा मणींद्र महाराज
Kanpur

भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता लेते थे मणींद्र महाराज का आशीर्वाद अब बना रहे दूरी, संकट में बाबा का साम्राज्य

1 जनवरी 2020

इसी गाड़ी में सवार था पूरा परिवार
Kanpur

सड़क हादसे में एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत, नहीं जले चूल्हे, एक साथ उठे जनाजे तो हर आंख हुई नम

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का जश्न
Kanpur

जीरो डिग्री में कनपुरियों ने डीजे की तेज धुनों पर माहौल में लगाई आग, स्वैग से किया 2020 का स्वागत

1 जनवरी 2020

New year 2020 And 31st december celebration Tourist Crowd in Snow Covered Auli
Chamoli

नए साल के जश्न को औली-मसूरी में उमड़ा पर्यटकों का हुजूम, तस्वीरों में देखिए खूबसूरत वादियों की रौनक...

1 जनवरी 2020

New Year 2020 Welcome Celebration party in Uttarakhand Photos
Dehradun

वेलकम 2020: देवभूमि में डांस और धमाल के साथ मना नए साल का जश्न, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

1 जनवरी 2020

ऐसे किया नए साल का स्वागत...
Moradabad

नए साल के आगाज पर डीजे का धमाल, जश्न में रात भर होता रहा नाच-गाना 

1 जनवरी 2020

नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर संगम किनारे पहुंचकर इविवि के छात्रों आकर्षक सैंड आर्ट बनाकर सबका मन मोह लिया।
Prayagraj

जश्न में झूमी संगमनगरी, हर तरफ मस्ती छाई

1 जनवरी 2020

नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
Agra

नए साल के जश्न में जमकर झूमी ताजनगरी, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया स्वागत, देखिए तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने के लिए लगी भक्तों की कतारें
Jammu

40 हजार से अधिक भक्तों ने वैष्णो देवी के चरणों में शीश नवाकर की नए साल की शुरुआत, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

New Year 2020: नए साल में आगरा को मिलेंगी ये 10 बड़ी सौगात, सुधरेंगे ताजनगरी के हालात

1 जनवरी 2020

युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

पुलिस ने की युवक से पूछताछ फिर पेड़ से लटकी मिली उसकी लाश, परिजनों ने हत्या का आरोप लगा काटा हंगामा

31 दिसंबर 2019

घटना के जमा हुई भीड़
Meerut

दरवाजा खुलते ही दिखा खौफनाक मंजर, कमरे में पड़ी थी पति-पत्नी व बेटी की लाश, देखें तस्वीरें

31 दिसंबर 2019

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Ravi kishan Father
Ravi kishan Father - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Ravi kishan Father
Ravi kishan Father - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सदर सांसद रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)।
सदर सांसद रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

विद्या बालन ने मुंबई में परिवार के साथ मनाया नए साल और जन्मदिन का जश्न

विद्या बालन ने मुंबई में परिवार के साथ मनाया नए साल और जन्मदिन का जश्न

1 जनवरी 2020

ट्रेन 1:02

नए साल पर रेलवे का 'महंगाई गिफ्ट', एक जनवरी से यात्री किराए में बढ़ोतरी

1 जनवरी 2020

rahat indori exclusive interview 17:15

राहत इंदौरी- पहले क़ब्र खोद दी जाती है, फिर उसके साइज का मुर्दा तलाश किया जाता है...

1 जनवरी 2020

हैप्पी न्यू ईयर 3:31

झूमकर आया नया साल, देशभर में जश्न के साथ 2020 का स्वागत

1 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

विद्या बालन का आमिर खान की वजह से टूटा था दिल

1 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited