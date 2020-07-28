शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   balram kidnapping murder case Sisters wept as soon as they heard news of brother death see photos

बलराम अपहरण हत्याकांड: भाई की मौत की खबर सुनते ही फफक कर रो पड़ीं बहनें, बोलीं-बाबू अब कभी नहीं आएगा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 09:42 AM IST
balram kidnapping murder case
1 of 5
balram kidnapping murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाई बलराम की मौत की खबर सुनते ही मासूम रेनू और खुशी फफक कर रो पड़ीं और बिलखकर बोलीं कि अब भाई कभी नहीं आएगा... उनकी यह बात सुनकर पुलिस वालों की आंखों में भी आंसू आ गए। मौके पर मौजूद गांव वाले भी रो पड़े। यही हाल बलराम के माता-पिता का भी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
JEE NEET 2020: मौका! जेईई-नीट परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए IIT/IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी से लें 7 दिन की फ्री मास्टर क्लास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
balram kidnapping murder case gorakhpur crime gorakhpur kidnapping murder case kidnapping murder case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kidnapped student found dead
Gorakhpur

साहब! 20 लाख देने को तैयार था फिर भी बेटे को मार डाला, रविवार रात में 9 बजे आई थी आखिरी कॉल

28 जुलाई 2020

kidnapped student found dead
Gorakhpur

बलराम अपहरण हत्याकांड: बदमाशों ने पार की बर्बरता की सारी हदें, शव देखकर कांप गई रूह, रोने लगे अधिकारी

28 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
kidnapped student found dead
Gorakhpur

हत्या से पहले बलराम को दी थी यातना, दोनों हाथ तोड़े, गर्दन तोड़कर सिर को कूंचा, शव को सीमेंट की बोरी में ठूंसा

28 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास और जय का साथ देने वाले 80 पुलिसकर्मियों की एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच, फरार आरोपियों पर लगेगा एनएसए

28 जुलाई 2020

घटना संकेत से जाने कुंडली में राहु का अशुभ स्थान
astrology

घटना संकेत से जाने कुंडली में राहु का अशुभ स्थान
ब्रज में कम हुई बारिश
Agra

ब्रज में सूखा बीत रहा सावन, पांच वर्षों में इस बार सबसे कम बारिश, जानिए क्या है कारण

28 जुलाई 2020

balram kidnapping murder case
Gorakhpur

बलराम अपहरण हत्याकांड: पुलिस ने इस वजह से गंभीरता से नहीं लिया ये केस, ये हीलाहवाली पड़ी जिंदगी पर भारी

28 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के भाई समेत 11 सबसे करीबी साथी अब भी फरार, सभी ने पुलिस पर की थी गोलियों की बौछार

28 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन चार थानों में आज से फिर लगेगा लॉकडाउन, इस वजह से उठाया गया कदम

28 जुलाई 2020

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
विज्ञापन
रक्षाबंधन
Chandigarh

आपके भाई की कलाई पर सजेगी 'कोरोना मुक्त राखी', तस्वीरों में देखें- डाक विभाग का खास इंतजाम

28 जुलाई 2020

N 95 मास्क से ज्यादा सुरक्षित सूती कपड़े का मास्क
Delhi NCR

सुरक्षित नहीं है एन-95 मास्क, सूती कपड़े का बना मास्क है ज्यादा कारगर

28 जुलाई 2020

घटना संकेत से जाने कुंडली में राहु का अशुभ स्थान
astrology

घटना संकेत से जाने कुंडली में राहु का अशुभ स्थान
kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping: पांचवें दिन भी नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, झूठे खुलासे का आरोप, पिता ने पुलिस के खिलाफ...

28 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
Hardoi

राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक, परिजनों ने बताया विमान लेकर अंबाला पहुंचेंगे

28 जुलाई 2020

जोधपुर झाल में पक्षी
Agra

जोधपुर झाल: प्रकृति की गोद में पक्षियों की अठखेलियों का नया ठिकाना, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

28 जुलाई 2020

फार्म हाउस से पकड़े गए आरोपी (फाइल)
Agra

भाजपा नेता के फार्म हाउस से होटलों में भेजी जाती थीं कॉल गर्ल, दो साल से हो रहा था देह व्यापार

28 जुलाई 2020

चंबल नदी में मगरमच्छ
Agra

Nature Conservation Day: चंबल बना खतरे में पड़े जीव-जंतुओं का बसेरा, देखिए दुलर्भ प्रजाति के जीवों की तस्वीरें

28 जुलाई 2020

कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
Agra

'बेसुराग' हैं अस्मिता और विष्णुकांत, कोख के सौदागर 'आकाओं' तक पहुंचने में पुलिस नाकाम

28 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांडः संगीनों के साए में उठीं अर्थियां, खौफ में दिखे चेहरे, जेहन में हमले की दहशत

28 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand: Ruckus in Rudrapur, Villagers Stone pelting on police, Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: रुद्रपुर में बवाल, बाइक सवार के माथे में घोंपी चाबी, ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस पर किया पथराव, तस्वीरें...

28 जुलाई 2020

Baby Elephant falls in drain and died after hear train Voice in dehradun, Photos
Dehradun

ट्रेन की आवाज से दहशत में आकर नाले में गिरा हाथी का बच्चा, मौके पर हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

27 जुलाई 2020

बाइक व बकरों को कंधे पर उठाकर नदी पार करते युवक
Meerut

नदियां उफान पर, सहारनपुर में 20 गांवों का संपर्क कटा, कंधे पर बाइक व बकरे उठाने को मजबूर हुए लोग

27 जुलाई 2020

Congress Leaders and Workers Crowd on dehradun Road during Secretariat march, Broke Social distancing, Photos
Dehradun

सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेसियों की भीड़, पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ाई धज्जियां, तस्वीरें...

27 जुलाई 2020

भाजपा नेता और सपा विधायक
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: कौन वायरल कर रहा विकास दुबे और भाजपा नेता सुबोध तिवारी की ऑडियो और व्हाट्सएप चैट, पुलिस भी हैरान

27 जुलाई 2020

balram kidnapping murder case
balram kidnapping murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक के घर लगी भीड़
मृतक के घर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की फाइल फोटो
मृतक की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का पिता
मृतक का पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited