शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Astronomical event science july space diary rare incidents to occur in india

इन छह दिनों में अंतरिक्ष में होने वाली हैं ये बड़ी घटनाएं, जानिए क्या होगा इसमें खास

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 03:35 PM IST
Astronomical event
1 of 6
Astronomical event - फोटो : Social media
ग्रहों की बदलती चालों से बुधवार 14 से 20 जुलाई तक का समय खगोल विज्ञान के लिहाज से बहुत खास है। इसके पहलुओं को ज्योतिषाचार्य और वैज्ञानिक दोनों ही तरह से समझने की जरूरत है। जानिए, भारत के लिए कैसा रहेगा इस दुर्लभ संयोग का असर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
UPSEE 2020- सात दिन की फ्री मास्टर क्लास से होगी UPSEE की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
astronomical event rare incidents ligowave ligo india ligo detector special technique scientist

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur river
Gorakhpur

राप्ती नदी पर बने जर्जर तटबंधों के भरोसे 53 गांवों की सुरक्षा, तबाही को दे रहे दावत, देखें तस्वीरें

15 जुलाई 2020

सूर्य ग्रह नक्षत्र
Himachal Pradesh

16 जुलाई को टूटेगा एक अशुभ योग, बनेगा समसप्तक योग, पांच राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत

15 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date: हरियाली तीज में उपासना कर सुहागिनें मांगेंगी पति की दीर्घायु, इसमें मेहंदी की रहती है खास भूमिका

15 जुलाई 2020

weather jammu kashmir
Jammu

भयंकर गर्मी से जम्मू के साथ तप रहा कश्मीर भी, पर तपिश के तेवरों पर भारी हैं इनकी अठखेलियां

15 जुलाई 2020

सावन शिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मणों द्वारा 11 विशेष वस्तुओं से कराएं महाकाल का सामूहिक महारुद्राभिषेक एवं रुद्री पाठ - 19 जुलाई 2020
Puja

सावन शिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मणों द्वारा 11 विशेष वस्तुओं से कराएं महाकाल का सामूहिक महारुद्राभिषेक एवं रुद्री पाठ - 19 जुलाई 2020
बाजारों में भी सामजिक दूरी तार -तार
Agra

तस्वीरें: ये लापरवाही पड़ न जाए भारी, बसों में सवारियों बेशुमार, बाजारों में सामाजिक दूरी तार-तार

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

बदमाशों ने एक ही नंबर से किए फोन, आठ घंटे चालू रहा मोबाइल, नहीं पकड़ पाई दस दिन में छह एनकाउंटर करने वाली पुलिस

15 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य
Lucknow

'असली अयोध्या' के बयान पर संतों में उबाल, इतिहासकार बोले- अंग्रेजों ने दिया, वरना भारत का था जनकपुर

15 जुलाई 2020

फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी
Agra

सेना भर्ती गैंगः सरगना के दो सहयोगियों के नाम मिले, पूरे प्रदेश में सक्रिय हैं गिरोह के सदस्य

15 जुलाई 2020

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: परेशानी का सबब बनी झमाझम बारिश, जलभराव से परेशान हुए लोग, किसानों को सता रही इस बात की चिंता

15 जुलाई 2020

Himachal News : HRTC Bus break fails driver save life of passengers
Bilaspur

तस्वीरें: एचआरटीसी बस की ब्रेक फेल, ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से बच गई लोगों की जान

15 जुलाई 2020

सावन शिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मणों द्वारा 11 विशेष वस्तुओं से कराएं महाकाल का सामूहिक महारुद्राभिषेक एवं रुद्री पाठ - 19 जुलाई 2020
Puja

सावन शिवरात्रि पर 11 ब्राह्मणों द्वारा 11 विशेष वस्तुओं से कराएं महाकाल का सामूहिक महारुद्राभिषेक एवं रुद्री पाठ - 19 जुलाई 2020
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री आवास व गोरखनाथ मंदिर की बढ़ाई जाएगी सुरक्षा, खुफिया एजेंसी ने दिया खास सुझाव

15 जुलाई 2020

मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी और मौजूद लोग।
Mirzapur

भाजपा जिला मंत्री के परिवार पर बदमाशों ने चाकू से बोला हमला, एक महिला की मौत, तीन घायल

15 जुलाई 2020

barabanki family SUICIDE
Lucknow

बाराबंकी परिवार आत्महत्या: मकान मालिक ने बयां किए दर्दनाक हालात, 'किराया-फीस चुकाने का भी नहीं बचा था पैसा'

15 जुलाई 2020

big accident in dehradun, house collapse, exclusive photos
Dehradun

देहरादून में बड़ा हादसा, मकान ढहा, दो परिवार दबे, दो महिला सहित एक बच्ची की मौत, एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

15 जुलाई 2020

barabanki family SUICIDE
Lucknow

बाराबंकी परिवार आत्महत्या केस: सुसाइड नोट में लिखी आखिरी इच्छा, लावारिस में कराना अंतिम संस्कार

15 जुलाई 2020

सरगना अस्मिता
Agra

नेपाल में बैठी सरगना, दिल्ली से बंगाल तक फैला गिरोह का जाल, ऐसे होता था 'कोख का सौदा'

15 जुलाई 2020

उज्ज नदी का 90 फीसदी पानी जम्मू-कश्मीर में रहेगा
Jammu

पाकिस्तान पर एक और 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' करने के लिए कल होगी जनसुनवाई, इस परियोजना से तबाह होगा पाक

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एनकाउंटर वाले दिन कार के पीछे के दरवाजे से भागा था विकास दुबे, गले नहीं उतर रहा गाड़ी बदलने का तर्क

15 जुलाई 2020

प्रभात एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर गोलीकांड: नाबालिग था मुठभेड़ में मारा गया प्रभात मिश्र, ये रहा सबूत, बहन से आखिरी बार फोन पर...

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एनकाउंटर के बाद असलहों की बरामदगी पर भी सवाल, आखिर तब क्यों नहीं पुलिस खोज पाई विकास के घर से हथियार

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद सावन माह में मंदिरों में सन्नाटा, ग्रामीण घरों में कर रहे पूजा, विकास दुबे ने कई...

15 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद बिकरू में सन्नाटा, गलियां सूनी, सिर्फ दिखाई देती है खाकी, तस्वीरें

15 जुलाई 2020

Astronomical event
Astronomical event - फोटो : Social media
Astronomical event
Astronomical event - फोटो : Social media
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
Astronomical event
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited