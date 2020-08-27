शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   All rivers except Ghaghra are below danger mark in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: घाघरा को छोड़कर सभी नदियां खतरे के निशान से नीचे, 41 गांव मैरुंड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 02:38 PM IST
Gorakhpur Flood
1 of 4
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
घाघरा को छोड़कर सभी नदियां खतरे के निशान से काफी नीचे आ गई हैं। इसके बाद भी 67 गांव बाढ़ से प्रभावित हैं। जबकि 41 गांव मैरुंड हैं। इन गांवों में आने जाने के लिए आज भी 81 नावों को लगाया गया है।
gorakhpur flood flood update flood in gorakhpur gorakhpur river river flood latest gorakhpur flood news

Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
