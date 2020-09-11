शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Actress Kangana Ranaut searched Manikarnika office for months

अभिनेत्री कंगना ने महीनों तक खोजा था 'मणिकर्णिका', इस शख्स ने बताई इसकी पूरी कहानी

विवेक शुक्ला, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 05:44 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut
1 of 8
Kangana Ranaut - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
'अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत कुंडली के आधार पर एक योद्धा हैं, वो योद्धा जो मारता है या मर जाता है लेकिन हार नहीं मानता है।' यह कथन उनके सलाहकार ज्योतिष पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय ने कही है। पंडित सचींद्र गोरखपुर के रामजानकी नगर के रहने वाले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kangana ranaut bollywood actress kangana ranaut bmc sachindra nath pandey manikarnika office मणिकर्णिका

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file)
Gorakhpur

जानिए कौन हैं गोरखपुर के वो पंडित, जिनसे हर बात में अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत लेती हैं सलाह, देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2020

सांसद रवि किशन और अभिनेत्री कंगना। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत के समर्थन में उतरे सांसद रवि किशन, बोले- राजनीतिक द्वेष में तोड़ा 'मणिकर्णिका'

11 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
SGT University

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
यूपी पीसीएस 2018: ज्योति शर्मा
Agra

यूपी पीसीएस 2018 का परिणाम जारी: ब्रज की बिटिया का तीसरा स्थान, रोशन किया मथुरा का नाम

11 सितंबर 2020

श्रीरंगजी मंदिर में मनाई गई जन्माष्टमी
Agra

वृंदावनः श्रीरंगजी मंदिर में प्रकट भये नंदलाल, जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया अभिषेक

11 सितंबर 2020

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ अंक
lucky number calculator

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ अंक
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, साथ पकड़े गए युवक-युवती मिले कोरोना संक्रमित, मचा हड़कंप

11 सितंबर 2020

फिरोजाबाद के परीक्षा केंद्र पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश
Agra

डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालयः शुरू हुई परीक्षा, कोविड नियमों के तहत परीक्षार्थियों को मिला प्रवेश

11 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

केले के पौधे
Sonebhadra

सोनभद्र: परंपरागत खेती जब बनी घाटे का सौदा, तो यूट्यूब और रेडियो प्रोग्राम के सहारे शुरू की हाईटेक खेती 

11 सितंबर 2020

पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं
Bareilly

सेक्स रैकेट: छापा पड़ते ही मच गई भगदड़, कमरों में ऐसे हाल में थे महिलाएं और पुरुष, देखकर चौंक गई पुलिस

11 सितंबर 2020

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
SGT University

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand kashipur Honor killing: Father and brother Not regret for daughter and son in law murder
Dehradun

ऑनर किलिंग: बेटी-दामाद की हत्या कर पिता और भाई ने कबूला जुर्म, बोले- मौत ही उनके लिए सही सजा थी

11 सितंबर 2020

बागवानी के शौक को जुनून में बदल कर रहे पर्यावरण संरक्षण।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: हरियाली बढ़ा देती है 'निगार' के घर की रौनक, बागवानी का शौक बना इनका जुनून

11 सितंबर 2020

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ अंक
lucky number calculator

जन्मतिथि एवं नाम से जानें अपना शुभ अंक
रोते बिलखते मृत शिक्षक के परिजन।(इनसेट में मृत आरोपी और मृत शिक्षक)
Gorakhpur

जिस हत्यारे को भीड़ ने दी थी मौत की सजा, उसने पहले भी परिवार की लड़की को दिया था जान से मारने की धमकी

11 सितंबर 2020

शक्ति ने शोरूम में रखे स्क्रैप से बना डाली इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के युवा ने कबाड़ से बना दी इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी, तस्वीरों में देखें इसके हुनर का 'कमाल'

11 सितंबर 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

भारतीय वायुसेना में आज विधिवत रूप से शामिल हुए पांच राफेल विमान, यहां देखिए पहली तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

Rafale India: 9 क्लिक में जानिए 'विध्वंसक' राफेल की खूबियां और ताकत, जिनसे दुश्मन होंगे नेस्तनाबूत

11 सितंबर 2020

गिरफ्त में आरोपी...
Delhi NCR

रईस फिल्म देखने के बाद करने लगा शराब की तस्करी ...और ये है इसके मां-बाप की अपराध कुंडली

11 सितंबर 2020

जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
Meerut

मौत का जाम: महज 25 रुपये में खरीदते हैं जहरीला पव्वा, गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर तक अवैध शराब की बिक्री

11 सितंबर 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping Case: अभी तक नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, अब पुलिस को सीबीआई की हां या न का इंतजार

11 सितंबर 2020

जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
Meerut

जहरीली शराब की लखनऊ तक गूंज, 24 घंटे में पांच मौत, चार मृतकों का बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराया अंतिम संस्कार

11 सितंबर 2020

रामलाल वृद्ध आश्रम में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग
Agra

बेटे के आने की उम्मीद में पथरा गईं बूढ़ी आंखें, याद आती है बचपन की शरारतें, ऐसी है इनकी कहानी

11 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

कोरोना काल में बिगड़ी ताज नगरी की आबोहवा, सितंबर में प्रदूषण ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

11 सितंबर 2020

Jivitputrika Vrat 2020
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: संतान की दीर्घायु के लिए माताओं ने रखा जीवित्पुत्रिका निर्जला व्रत, यूट्यूब पर सुनी कथा

10 सितंबर 2020

Angry Female Leopard Attack on woman and youth, Rescue Done By Six Hours in rishikesh, Photos
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: दो लोगों को लहूलुहान कर भागी मादा गुलदार, पकड़ने को छह घंटे चला रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

10 सितंबर 2020

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व उनके परिवार के साथ पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file)
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व उनके परिवार के साथ पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file)
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file)
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कंगना रनौत (फाइल फोटो)
कंगना रनौत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter @KanganaTeam
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file)
फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत व पंडित सचींद्र नाथ पांडेय।(file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अभिनेत्री कंगना के साथ पंडित सचींद्र। (फाइल फोटो)
अभिनेत्री कंगना के साथ पंडित सचींद्र। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पंडित सचींद्र अभिनेत्री कंगना के साथ। (फाइल फोटो)
पंडित सचींद्र अभिनेत्री कंगना के साथ। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited