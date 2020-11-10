शहर चुनें
102 and 108 ambulance personnel will get BCG vaccine for coronavirus

कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर माना जा रहा यह टीका, जानिए किस मिलेगा सबसे पहले लाभ

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 08:11 AM IST
BCG Corona Vaccine
1 of 5
BCG Corona Vaccine - फोटो : Pixabay/Amar Ujala
बीसीजी (बैसिलस कैलमेट गुएरिन) टीका को कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर बताया जा रहा है। ऐसे में शासन ने निर्देश दिया है कि पहले चरण में 102 और 108 एंबुलेंस कर्मियों को यह टीका लगाया जाए। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने इसके लिए सभी सीएमओ को निर्देशित किया है।
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh corona in gorakhpur corona vaccine corona vaccine update bcg vaccine covid vaccine covid 19

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

BCG Corona Vaccine
BCG Corona Vaccine - फोटो : Pixabay/Amar Ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay/Social media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
