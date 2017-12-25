बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:37 PM IST
आमतौर पर लोग खूबसूरत दिखने के लिए अपना सारा फोकस सिर्फ चेहरे पर रखते हैं। चेहरे के लिए फेशियल, फेस पैक्स आदि के पीछे लगे रहते हैं। लेकिन शरीर के बाकी अंगों का क्या? क्या उनकी रंगत साफ होना जरूरी नहीं?
