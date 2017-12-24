Download App
लंबे समय तक खूबसूरत रहना है तो ये रिसर्च जरूर पढ़ें शादीशुदा महिलाएं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:07 PM IST
Research shows Women having two children stays youthful and beautiful for longer time

खूबसूरत रहना तो हर किसी का सपना होता है लेकिन अगर लंबे समय तक खूबसूरती बरकरार रखनी है तो ये रिसर्स आपके लिए मददगार साबित हो सकती है। 'छोटा परिवार' केवल सुखी परिवार की कुंची नहीं है, इसका संबंध महिलाओं के लुक से भी है। जी हां! अगर आप सिर्फ दो बच्चों की मां हैं तो तीन या चार बच्चे पैदा करने वाली महिलाओं की अपेक्षा ज्यादा समय तक जवां दिखेंगी। यह खुलासा इंग्लैंड के बाथ विश्वविद्यालय के शोधकर्ताओं ने किया है।

