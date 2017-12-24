लंबे समय तक खूबसूरत रहना है तो ये रिसर्च जरूर पढ़ें शादीशुदा महिलाएं
खूबसूरत रहना तो हर किसी का सपना होता है लेकिन अगर लंबे समय तक खूबसूरती बरकरार रखनी है तो ये रिसर्स आपके लिए मददगार साबित हो सकती है। 'छोटा परिवार' केवल सुखी परिवार की कुंची नहीं है, इसका संबंध महिलाओं के लुक से भी है। जी हां! अगर आप सिर्फ दो बच्चों की मां हैं तो तीन या चार बच्चे पैदा करने वाली महिलाओं की अपेक्षा ज्यादा समय तक जवां दिखेंगी। यह खुलासा इंग्लैंड के बाथ विश्वविद्यालय के शोधकर्ताओं ने किया है।
