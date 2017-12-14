Download App
Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 04:26 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan

बिग बॉस का घर एक बार फिर से जंग का मैदान बन गया है। लेकिन इस बार वजह कोई टास्क नहीं बल्कि खाना बनाने का तरीका है। शो की शुरुआत से ही किचन पर अपना कब्जा जमाने वाली कंटेस्टेंट शिल्पा शिंदे के बारे में अर्शी ने कुछ ऐसा खुलासा किया है जिसकी वजह से हिना खान भड़क गई हैं।

