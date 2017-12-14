Download App
बीच मैच में रोहित-ऋतिका की केमिस्ट्री देख भावुक हुए अनुपम खेर, मैसेज पढ़ते ही खुश हो जाएगा ये कपल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:47 PM IST
This is how Anupam Kher reacts on twitter after rohit sharma Ritika Sachdeh on ground romance

शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह के दिन दोहरा शतक ठोंककर क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा ने पत्नी ऋतिका सचदेह को शानदार तोहफा दिया। इस ऐतिहासिक लम्हे के दौरान ऋतिका खुद स्टेडियम में मौजूद थी। अपनी इस डबल सेंचुरी को रोहित ने WIFE ऋतिका को समर्पित किया।

