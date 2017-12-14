Download App
विद्या बालन का बड़ा खुलासा, शादीशुदा एक्ट्रेस भी कर सकती हैं कुछ ऐसा, बॉक्स आफिस झूमे

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:27 PM IST
Vidya Balan says married actress can also give hit film Tumhari Sulu proved it

बॉलीवुड में अक्सर ऐसा देखा गया है कि एक्ट्रेस की शादी होने के बाद उनकी फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कुछ ज्यादा कमाल नहीं कर पाती। फिर चाहे वो कितनी भी बड़ी एक्ट्रेस क्यों न हो। दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस विद्या बालन ने साबित कर दिया ऐसा सोचना केवल भ्रम ही है। 

