सोनी राजदान से शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने किया था धर्म परिवर्तन, जानिए दिलचस्प लव स्टोरी

{"_id":"5db19e158ebc3e93b85d3782","slug":"soni-razdan-birthday-special-know-her-love-story-with-mahesh-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनी राजदान, महेश भट्ट
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5db19e158ebc3e93b85d3782","slug":"soni-razdan-birthday-special-know-her-love-story-with-mahesh-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
soni razdan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5db19e158ebc3e93b85d3782","slug":"soni-razdan-birthday-special-know-her-love-story-with-mahesh-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
soni razdan and mahesh bhatt
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5db19e158ebc3e93b85d3782","slug":"soni-razdan-birthday-special-know-her-love-story-with-mahesh-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
soni razdan and mahesh bhatt
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5db19e158ebc3e93b85d3782","slug":"soni-razdan-birthday-special-know-her-love-story-with-mahesh-bhatt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan
- फोटो : instagram