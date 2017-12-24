सलमान खान की 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने दो दिन में तोड़ा 4 साल पुराना रिकार्ड, जानें कलेक्शन?
सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ स्टारर 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने रिलीज होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया है। बात अगर कमाई की करें तो इस फिल्म ने एक के बाद एक कई रिकार्ड्स तोड़े हैं। खास बात ये है कि कबीर खान के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के मामले में साल 2012 में आई अपनी ही पहली फिल्म 'एक था टाइगर' का भी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।
