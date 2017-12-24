Download App
आपका शहर Close

सोशल मीडिया पर फातिमा सना शेख का उड़ा मजाक, लोगों ने कहा शेविंग कर ली क्या

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:26 AM IST
dangal girl fatima sana shaikh get trolled on instagram for her eyebrows

जायरा वसीम के बाद दंगल गर्ल फातिमा सना शेख भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। खास बात ये है कि फातिमा जायरा की तरह किसी विवाद के चलते नहीं बल्कि अपनी आईब्रोज की वजह से लाइमलाइट में हैं।

पढ़ें-प्यार को लेकर करण जौहर पर बड़ा खुलासा कर बोलीं कैटरीना-मुझे खुशी होती है

Comments

Browse By Tags

fatima sana shaikh dangal girl aamir khan

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'टाइगर' की गर्लफ्रेंड का वीडियो वायरल, बताया- कैमरा बंद होते ही क्या-क्या होता है

disha patani shared new photoshoot video, goes viral on social media
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'जुड़वा 2' की सफलता के बाद सलमान की एक और फिल्म में नजर आएंगे वरुण धवन

Varun dhawan is planning to act in salman khan another film
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शाहिद कपूर की फैमिली के साथ कहां चलीं जाह्नवी कपूर, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

jahanvi kapoor was seen with ishaan khattar family in a photo
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!