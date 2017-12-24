'टाइगर जिंदा है' होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ऐसा दहाड़ा, कई फिल्मों को पछाड़ा
फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' की असफलता का स्वाद चखने वाले सलमान खान ने बता दिया कि वाकई अभी 'टाइगर जिंदा है'। बात अगर सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ स्टारर फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेकशन की करें तो इस फिल्म ने रिलीज के दूसरे दिन काफी अच्छा करोबार किया।
