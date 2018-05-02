बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के साथ थे ड्वेन ब्रावो के प्यार के चर्चे, खुद सामने आकर खोल दिया राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 10:18 PM IST
एक बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के वेस्टइंडीज के ऑल राउंडर और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के प्लेयर ड्वेन ब्रेवो के प्यार के चर्चे चल रहे हैं। इस एक्ट्रेस ने अब खुद सामने आकर यह खुलासा किया है कि उनके और ब्रेवो के बीच क्या चल रहा है।
