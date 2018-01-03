Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   akshay kumar film padman new teaser realeased

हाथ में 'सेनेटरी पैड' लेकर अक्षय ने दिखाई हीरोगिरी, वीडियो देख खुल जाएंगी हर मर्द की आंखें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 10:35 AM IST
akshay kumar film padman new teaser realeased
1 of 5
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' रिलीज से पहले ही दर्शकों को इंप्रेस करने में कामयाब रही है। ट्रेलर, दो गाने और कुछ पोस्टर के बाद अब मेकर्स ने फिल्म का एक टीजर रिलीज किया है। ये टीजर हर आदमी की आंखें खोल देगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
akshay kumar padman twinkle khanna bollywood

Recommended

Akshay Kumar releases first look of the Padman second song Hu Ba Hu on twitter
Bollywood

'पैडमन' के 'हू ब हू' गाने का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, लग्जरी कार छोड़ बैलगाड़ी के मजे ले रहे सोनम-अक्षय

3 जनवरी 2018

Shraddha Kapoor unfollows Ex boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on social media
Bollywood

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से दूरी बनाने के लिए श्रद्धा कपूर ने किया ऐसा काम, नहीं हो रहा किसी को भरोसा

3 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan boyfriend revealed shocking thing about his relationship
Television

हिना खान के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोले 'नहीं है किसी पब्लिसिटी स्टंट की जरूरत'

3 जनवरी 2018

rajnikanth launches mobile app Rajini Mandram and a web page for join fan club
Bollywood

राजनीति में रजनीकांत: 'Rajini Mandram' से जुड़ें और पाएं सुपरस्टार के सारे अपडेट

3 जनवरी 2018

best bold scenes of bollywood
Bollywood

सालों तक नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये 8 इंटीमेट सीन, ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में हैं पोर्न नहीं

3 जनवरी 2018

Due to the closure of the voting line, none of this week will come out of Bigg Boss house
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले चौंकाने वाली खबर, दोनों फाइलिस्ट होंगे बेघर, ये रहा सबूत

2 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3
Bollywood

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

2 जनवरी 2018

karishma sharma web series Ragini MMS Returns very bold teaser released
Bollywood

Ragini MMS Returns: पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा इतना बोल्ड टीजर, देखकर बढ़ सकती हैं धड़कनें

2 जनवरी 2018

rakhi sawant trolled for her bikini photo on first day of year
Bollywood

राखी की नहाती हुई फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल, अश्लील कमेंट से भरा कमेंट बॉक्स

2 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar release 5 big film in this year 2018
Bollywood

इस साल ये एक्टर करेगा 5 ऐसे धमाके, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आएगा भूचाल-चित्त हो जाएंगे तीनों खान

2 जनवरी 2018

singer sunidhi chauhan becomes a mother blessed with a baby boy
Bollywood

5 महीने से लाइमलाइट में नहीं आई थीं सुनिधि चौहान, अचानक आई मां बनने की खबर

2 जनवरी 2018

salman khan katrina kaif film tiger zinda hai day 11 collection
Bollywood

साल के पहले दिन 'टाइगर' की कमाई से हिला बॉलीवुड, कुछ दिन में 'बाहुबली' को चटाएगी धूल

2 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli and Anushka sharma spotted at restaurant
Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट केपटाउन में इस फिल्म स्टार के साथ हुए स्पॉट, होटल में ये करते हुए PHOTO वायरल 

3 जनवरी 2018

Hazel Keech become jealous after watching and Yuvraj matching dress picture
Bollywood

पति युवराज के साथ सागरिका की फोटो देख भड़की हेजल कीच, बोलीं-मुझे जहीर के साथ...

28 दिसंबर 2017

virat kohli and anushka sharma enjoying second honeymoon in south africa
Bollywood

VIDEO: सड़क पर ये क्या करने लगे विराट-अनुष्‍का, दूसरे हनीमून का जबरदस्त वीडियो आया सामने

2 जनवरी 2018

actor tiger shroff and his girlfriend disha patani celebrate new year 2018 in srilanka
Bollywood

अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने इस तरह मनाया New Year, वीडियो हुआ Viral

2 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli and anushka sharma shopping in sale at south africa
Bollywood

OMG: शादी में बहा दिए करोड़ों रुपए, अब सेल में अनुष्‍का को शॉपिंग करवा रहे विराट

2 जनवरी 2018

ten best Dialog of film tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

नए साल पर जमकर दहाड़ा 'टाइगर', 10 दमदार डायलॉग ने करवाई धुआंधार कमाई

2 जनवरी 2018

mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo
Bollywood

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

28 दिसंबर 2017

sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram
Bollywood

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

27 दिसंबर 2017

nadiya ke paar actress sadhana singh to make a comeback
Bollywood

फिर फिल्मों में दिखेगी 'नदिया के पार' की गुंजा, चौंकाने वाला बयान देकर छोड़ी थी इंडस्ट्री

3 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan film Tiger Zinda Hai broken 15 records in first weekend
Bollywood

एक हफ्ते में 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने तोड़ डाले 15 रिकॉर्ड, 'बाहुबली' भी इसके आगे पड़ी फीकी

31 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.