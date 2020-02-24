शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   violence in delhi clashes in North-East Delhi Security forces Delhi police see see photos

दिल्ली हिंसा में गई चार की जान, तस्वीरों में देखें क्या हुआ इन जगहों का हाल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 11:34 PM IST
Violence in delhi
1 of 14
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के समर्थकों और विरोधियों के बीच रविवार को शुरू हुई हिंसा ने सोमवार को भीषण रूप ले लिया। उत्तर-पूर्वी जिले के कई थाना इलाकों में सुबह से ही पत्थरबाजी व आगजनी शुरू हो गई थी। हिंसा में दिल्ली पुलिस के हवलदार रतनलाल समेत चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि डीसीपी शाहदरा अमित शर्मा समेत दर्जनों लोग घायल हो गए। उपद्रवियों ने वाहनों, दुकानों, घरों के साथ भजनपुरा में पेट्रोल पंप में भी आग लगा दी। पेट्रोल बम भी फेंके गए। दोनों ही तरफ के उपद्रवियों ने गोलियां भी चलाई थीं। कई प्रदर्शनकारियों को भी गोलियां लगी हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
caa protest maujpur delhi babarpur metro violence in delhi delhi police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बर्नी सैंडर्स और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Prayagraj

ट्रंप के स्वागत के लिए प्रयागराज के कलाकारों को भी मिला था न्यौता, लेकिन ऐन वक्त पर...

24 फरवरी 2020

उद्यमिता का महासम्मेलन
Kanpur

उद्यमिता के महासम्मेलन में उमड़ीं ‘अपराजिताएं’, साझा किए अनुभव, स्टॉल लगाकर दिखाया अपना हुनर

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ गाइड नितिन
Agra

दीदार-ए-ताजः ट्रंप ने बिताए 85 मिनट, नितिन ने बयां की मुहब्बत की निशानी की दास्तान, मिला उपहार

24 फरवरी 2020

101 पत्थरों पर उकेरा मोदी का सफरनामा
Kanpur

101 पत्थरों पर उकेरा पीएम मोदी का सफरनामा, बचपन की तस्वीरों से लेकर सरकारी योजनाओं को किया प्रदर्शित

24 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इशिता मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमजी हॉस्टल में राज्य स्तरीय महिला खो-खो खिलाड़ी ने फांसी लगाई, सुसाइड नोट भी मिला

24 फरवरी 2020

रेलवे ग्राउंड पर क्रिकेट खेलते खिलाड़ी।
Gorakhpur

चैंपियन ट्रॉफी टी-20 में दो टीमों को मिला सेमीफाइनल का टिकट, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

24 फरवरी 2020

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट ने बंद कमरे में हुई घटना में एससी-एसटी एक्ट की धारा रद्द की

24 फरवरी 2020

Murder
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में सनसनीखेज वारदात, प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की गोली मारकर हत्या, शव खेत में दफनाया

24 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: High speed taxi fell into lake in Bhimtal, SDRF search in lake
Almora

उत्तराखंडः लिफ्ट लेकर ऑफिस जा रहा था युवक, लेकिन पहुंच गया मौत के द्वार, परिजनों में कोहराम

24 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Agra

Donald Trump Visit India: रॉयल गेट से पहली झलक पाते ही बोले ट्रंप- वाह ताज...!

24 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया ताजमहल में
Agra

Donald Trump Visit India: 112 साल पुरानी एतिहासिक सीट पर नहीं बैठे, खड़े होकर खिंचवाए फोटो

24 फरवरी 2020

एएमयू
Prayagraj

एएमयू घटनाः लाठीचार्ज के दोषी पुलिस कर्मियों पर एनएचआरसी ने की कार्रवाई की सिफारिश

24 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Agra

ट्रंप से पहले ये हस्तियां देख चुकी हैं ताज, किसी ने बताया मिसाल तो किसी ने मोहब्बत का कमाल

24 फरवरी 2020

Third accused of B tech student murder case arrested.
Lucknow

बीटेक छात्र हत्याकांड में तीसरा आरोपी भेजा गया जेल, मुख्य आरोपी की लोकेशन बेंगलूरू में

24 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल में ट्रंप-मेलानिया
Agra

ट्रंप की सुरक्षा के लिए जमीन से आसमान तक रही चौकसी, हेलीकॉप्टर से हुई निगरानी

24 फरवरी 2020

होर्डिंग पर मोदी-ट्रंप की तस्वीर
Agra

Namastey Trump: खेरिया से ताज तक एक हजार होर्डिंग पर ट्रंप-मोदी की दोस्ती के संदेश

24 फरवरी 2020

ब्रज के कलाकार
Agra

ट्रंप के स्वागत में रहा उत्सव का माहौल, भारतीय संस्कृति की छाई छटा, झूमी ताजनगरी

24 फरवरी 2020

फूलों से महक उठा ताजमहल
Agra

घुमा दिया वक्त का पहिया: ट्रंप-मेलानिया को 1980 का ताजमहल आएगा नजर

24 फरवरी 2020

इवांका ट्रंप ने पति के साथ खिंचाए फोटो
Agra

ताजमहल की बेमिसाल खूबसूरती पर फिदा हुईं ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका, कैमरे में कैद किए खूबसूरत पल

24 फरवरी 2020

1800 साल पुरानी मूर्ति मिली
Meerut

सिर्फ सिनौली ही नहीं यहां भी छिपा है इतिहास, मिली 1800 साल पुरानी सूर्यदेव की मूर्ति, देखें तस्वीरें

24 फरवरी 2020

Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Violence in delhi
Violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited