यूपी पुलिस की लापरवाही: हथकड़ी लगाकर चाभी भूले पुलिसकर्मी, रिहाई के बाद भी डेढ़ घंटे रहे कैद

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 05:16 PM IST
गाजियाबाद पुलिस की लापरवाही की वजह से कोर्ट से रिहाई का आदेश होने के बाद भी दो आरोपी डेढ़ घंटे तक हथकड़ी में कैद रहे। पुलिसकर्मी हथकड़ी लगाकर चाभी भूल गए थे। इस बारे में सोशल साइट्स पर विडियो वायरल हो रहा है।
