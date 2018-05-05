शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   in ghaziabad army selection rally haryana candidates reach with UP certificates push other in race

सेना भर्ती में साथी को धक्का देकर दौड़ पूरी करवा रहे अभ्यर्थी, पकड़े गए हरियाणा के 5 युवक

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 04:26 PM IST
sena bharti
1 of 5
गाजियाबाद में सेना भर्ती में बड़ी संख्या में हरियाणा के युवक फर्जीवाड़े में पकडे़ जा रहे हैं। भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़े की सूचना पर मेरठ की आर्मी इंटेलिजेंस की टीम ने कमला नेहरू नगर ग्राउंड में डेरा डाल दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
army selection indian army job in army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएम
Agra

CM योगी का अखिलेश के ट्वीट पर पलटवार, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

5 मई 2018

fire in adarsh nagar
Delhi NCR

एसी फटने से कांग्रेस नेता के घर में लगी भीषण आग, सो रहे दो मासूमों की दर्दनाक मौत

5 मई 2018

चेकिंग अभियान
Lucknow

आरटीओ के ये महाशय भी बिना सीट बेल्ट दौड़ा रहे थे कार, हुआ चालान

5 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Chandigarh

छात्रा ने SSP से पूछा- कोई परेशान करे और पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें...मिला ये जवाब, देखिए

5 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेमिका की शादी के बाद डिप्रेशन का शिकार हुआ प्रेमी, उठाया ऐसा कदम कि 'सन्न रह गए लोग'

5 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

5 मई 2018

More in City & states

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

आगरा में सीएम योगी ने तूफान से मरने वालों की संख्या बताई इतनी, प्रशासन की रिपोर्ट कुछ और 

5 मई 2018

बीमारी से दम तोड़ने वाला मगरमच्छ
Lucknow

क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के पास झाड़ियों में मिला मगरमच्छ, इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम, देखें तस्वीरें

5 मई 2018

namaz in gurugram
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः खुले में नमाज पढ़ने से हिन्दूवादी संगठनों ने रोका, लगाए बांग्लादेशी वापस जाओ के नारे

5 मई 2018

bride abscond
Varanasi

विदा कराने ससुराल पहुंचा दूल्हा, वहां दुल्हन की हरकत पता चलने पर हुआ शॉक्ड

5 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना का अभ्यास
Chandigarh

पूरी दुनिया और पाकिस्तान को अपनी ताकत का लोहा मनवा रही भारतीय सेना, देखें तस्वीरें

5 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

बैंड-बाजा बारात पर एक हफ्ते बाद लगेगा ब्रेक, आगे शुभ मुहूर्त की ये हैं तारीखें

5 मई 2018

खट्टा सिंह
Chandigarh

पढ़ें राम रहीम के 'करीबी' खट्टा सिंह का कबूलनामा, उगलेगा बाबा, डेरा और हनीप्रीत के राज

5 मई 2018

किशोरी के परिजनों को पूछताछ के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

उन्नावः दुष्कर्म और हत्या के मामले में तेज हुई जांच, किशोरी और उसके परिजनों के हुए 'कलमबंद बयान'

5 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

चौपाल में बोलते गोपामऊ विधायक श्यामप्रकाश।
Kanpur

जनरेटर की रोशनी में ‘सौभाग्य’ का बखान, बीजेपी विधायक की चौपाल का नजारा! 

5 मई 2018

new delhi railway station ndls
Delhi NCR

जब यात्रियों के बोझ तले बैठ गई दिल्ली से पटना जा रही ट्रेन, ऐसे टला बड़ा हादसा

5 मई 2018

nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर फैसला सुरक्षित, बोलीं मां-‘कभी-कभी लगता है बेटी को न्याय मिलेगा या..’

5 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

5 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

storm
Dehradun

ALERT! उत्तराखंड में इस दिन भारी बारिश और तूफान की चेतावनी, पांच जिलों को सबसे ज्यादा खतरा

5 मई 2018

एचसी हॉन्ग
Kanpur

SAMSUNG के CEO ने कानपुर में कंपनी के बारे में जो कुछ बताया शायद ही आपने पहले कभी सुना हो!

5 मई 2018

sena bharti
sena bharti
sena bharti
sena bharti
sena bharti

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.