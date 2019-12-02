हादसे के बाद काफूर हो गई शादी की खुशियां, तीन बहनों का इकलौता भाई था ओसामा

{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक ओसामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक साद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक हमजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de485df8ebc3e547b5e89a9","slug":"three-minors-who-were-speeding-on-scooter-without-wearing-helmets-were-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u093e \u0913\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्षतिग्रस्त स्कूटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला