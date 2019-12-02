शहर चुनें

Three minors died in road accident in Delhi

मर गई संवेदना: फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक रखे शव, मोबाइल भी कर लिए चोरी

शुजात आलम, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 08:51 AM IST
road accident
1 of 8
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी में शायद लोगों की संवेदना भी मर गई है। शनिवार देर रात दिल्ली गेट के पास हुए हादसे में घायल तीनों लड़के सड़क पर तड़पते रहे। बजाय मदद करने के किसी ने उनके मोबाइल ही उड़ा लिए। एक राहगीर ने इतना जरूर किया कि घायलों को सड़क से उठाकर फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक लिटा दिया।
road accident road accident in delhi delhi police
road accident
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
road accident
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षतिग्रस्त स्कूटी
क्षतिग्रस्त स्कूटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर लोग
घटनास्थल पर लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
road accident
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
road accident
road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
