हनुमान मूर्ति के निर्माण के पीछे का सच CBI लाएगी सामने
करोल बाग इलाके में 108 फुट की हनुमान प्रतिमा कैसे बन गई इसकी जांच सीबीआई करेगी। हाईकोर्ट ने एजेंसी से उन अधिकारियों का पता लगाने और कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है जिनके कार्यकाल में सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर इतनी बड़ी प्रतिमा बना दी गई।
कोर्ट ने इससे पहले मूर्ति को एयर लिफ्ट करने का सुझाव भी दिया था। कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश की खंडपीठ ने यह निर्देश एक जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए दिया है। याचिका करोल बाग क्षेत्र में मंदिर व अन्य अवैध निर्माणों के खिलाफ दायर की गई थी।
सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस समेत कई सरकारी एजेंसियों को कड़ी फटकार लगाई थी। कोर्ट ने कहा था कि सरकारी जमीन पर बने अवैध मंदिर में की गई प्रार्थना क्या ईश्वर तक पहुंचेगी।
